Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date night at Los Angeles

As a result of their highly demanding careers, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seldom able to carve out quality time for each other.



Even when they do manage to steal a few moments together, their outings are often plagued by a swarm of paparazzi, who relentlessly hound the celebrity couple, hoping for a snapshot of their private lives.

The two attempted to keep their relationship low-key as they left for their dinner date at Los Angeles' Bird Street Club on Tuesday.

For the most part, they were able to avoid being photographed, but then one of the photographers took some pictures of the inside of the automobile that they both drove home.

Recently, while living in the city, the couple has reportedly been attempting to unwind, according to a Us Weekly insider. Given that Kelce is taking a break during the offseason and Swift is getting ready for her May European tour, the two have more free time than normal.

Particularly when they're not under the demands of their professions, Swift and Kelce have been relishing their time together. Once Swift embarks on her tour and the NFL season resumes, that will soon alter.

They will make every effort to stay out of the spotlight for the time being and enjoy one another's company.