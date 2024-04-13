Taylor Swift refuses to perform in UAE despite hefty offer

Taylor Swift doesn't seem to mind that her train is worth $9 million, despite the saying that some opportunities are once-in-a-lifetime.



In December of last year, the singer declined a private performance in the United Arab Emirates. The Pennsylvania artist's effort to be booked was demonstrated by solo musician French Montana, but Swift turned down the request without even blinking.



For a private event in the United Arab Emirates, the rapper offered $1 million for himself and another $9 million for someone else in a series of tweets posted on his personal Instagram account towards the end of 2023.

Yes, he replied, but nothing could be done without the other artist's "yes."

"Someone just sent me a show offer, who do you think it's $9 million for hahaha?" he wrote at the time.

The singer said that Taylor Swift was the other artist in a recent interview with VladTV, but she immediately turned down the offer.

She was just included in Forbes' list of billionaires by 2024. This is the first time a singer has been chosen for this exclusive group based only on her performance on stage.