Prince William moves forward with preparations for future King role

Prince William is already preparing for a major plan which he will execute when he ascends King Charles as a King.

According to a recent report from The Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales is set to divide his royal duties between physical public engagements and virtual appearances.

A friend insisted it is part of William’s unprecedented plan for his future reign, that will help him be there for his crisis-laden family all while staying connected to the public.

“I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife and making sure his kids are doing OK,” they said of the prince.

The pal explained: “I’m sure that will mean doing more stuff online. He can ‘WFH’ and do hybrid working a bit. Frankly, it has more impact because it reaches many more people.”

“In many ways the next few weeks and months will be a template for his future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years,” they added.

For the unversed, all eyes have been on William as he stands in for the King and his wife Kate Middleton as they continue their respective battles with cancer.