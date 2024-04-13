Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary in talks to team up on Universal movie

Talks are underway for Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary to collaborate on an unnamed Universal project, in which Stone would star and McCary would serve as director.



The original spec script for the movie was written by Young Rock supervising producers Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. Nevertheless, specifics of the initiative are being withheld for the time being.

Michael H. Weber will produce through 21 Laps with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine. Talks on producing through Fruit Tree are also ongoing between Ali Herting and the married couple.

Stone recently won her second Oscar for best actress, having won this year's ceremony for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. She had previously won in 2017 for La La Land.

In addition, the actress is well-known for her parts in Easy A, The Help, The Amazing Spider-Man.

The actress, who most recently worked with Lanthimos as an executive producer on The Curse, will work with him again this summer on his next picture, Kinds of Kindness.

McCary is a writer, director, and producer. Most recently, he co-produced The Curse with Stone and worked on A Real Pain and Problemista.

Before directing Brigsy Bear, he worked as a writer and director for five seasons on Saturday Night Live, where he and Stone first connected in 2016.