Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer dead at 83

Roberto Cavalli, a legendary maximalist fashion designer died. He passed away at the age of 83.
“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” his namesake brand announced in a statement on Instagram Friday.
“From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”
“Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished,” the statement added.
Cause of death hasn't been revealed.
Designs by Cavalli were embraced by big superstars, from Zendaya to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, the Spice Girls and more, and the designer had a knack for skin-baring designs, embellishments, exotic motifs and all manner of bold accents.
In 1970, following his studies at the Florence Art Institute, he established his brand. Later, he created his own method of printing on leather, which he trademarked, and he promptly set up shop in St. Tropez, where his leather goods immediately became well-known.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are teaming with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free on a new live-action comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's engagement rumors dispelled
South Korean singer Park Bo Ram died on April 12, at the age of 30
A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton recently shared her holiday to the Seychelles with her fans
'Bridgerton' season 3 trailer gives a sneak peek from Colin and Penelope's transition from friend to lovers
Billie Eilish announced that her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is slated to release on May 17