Matthew McConaughey sheds light on famous line from early career

Matthew McConaughey opens up on 'alright, alright, alright' line

Matthew McConaughey had no idea his famous “alright, alright, alright” movie line would follow him till this late in his career.



The 54-year-old first used the phrase in dialogue 30 years ago while portraying slacker David Wooderson in director Richard Linklater's 1993 comedy movie Dazed And Confused.

Now the actor opened up to People about how the line affected his “life”.

McConaughey stated that he “had no idea that that line would precede me for the rest of my life.”

The actor also revealed that the “Alright, alright, alright” line was actually improvised by him and was not included in the original script.

He added that the line just “(came) out of my mouth in a scene that I was never supposed to be in, that was never written.”

McConaughey stated that he got the line after “starting to get a little nervous” about who his character was, adding, “I started to go, Well, who's my man? Who's Wooderson?”

The True Detective actor noted that when he tried to flirt with Ribisi's character, saying "alright, alright, alright" would give him verbal confidence boosts considering his character loved cars, rock music, and pot.

“That was three affirmations for the thing that my character had as he was going to get his fourth. It was a kick-starter,” he said.

McConaughey told the outlet that he still loves the phrase and hadn’t lost any affection for the line over the years.

He said, “People ask me all the time, ‘Are you tired of that preceding you?’ And I'm like, ‘Hell, no.’”

“Every time I hear it, I'm like, ‘That was the first three words you said ever on film 30-something years ago.’ I take it as a compliment,” he added.