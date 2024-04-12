Meghan Markle, Prince Harry open up about upcoming Netflix projects

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to make a strong comeback on Netflix with two new brand-new shows.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to create quality content for their fans came amid the news of their return to the UK for the Invictus Games.

The former working royals shared the details of their upcoming two new nonfiction series on their newly launched website.

The official statement reads, "Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal."

Notably, Meghan and Harry have chosen two different topics, considering their own interests.

The statement added, "One series, curated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and in partnership with The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship."

The announcement further shared, "The other, shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center, and in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures, will provide viewers with unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level."