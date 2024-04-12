Lily Allen reveals troll obsession with David Harbour's ex

Lily Allen and David Harbour retaliate against troll.

Lily Allen recently addressed the persistent harassment from an online troll fixated on her marriage to David Harbour.

During her appearance on the podcast Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell, the singer-songwriter shared insights into the ordeal.

Despite the distress caused by the troll's incessant "s**t posts" across various online platforms, Allen found humor in the situation, attributing the troll's behavior to an apparent obsession with Harbour's ex-partner.

While she refrained from specifying which of Harbour's previous relationships the troll fixated on, the actor has previously been romantically linked to Alison Sudol and Julia Stiles.

During her conversation with the podcast hosts, she disclosed that she and Harbour have devised an unconventional method of retaliation against the troll.

They have named their production company after the troll, turning the tables on their tormentor in an unexpected yet inventive manner.

Lily described the troll's relentless behavior, which includes posting derogatory comments across various internet platforms.

David Harbour and Lily Allen exchanged vows in Las Vegas in 2019 and currently reside in New York City with Allen's two children from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose.