Shawn Levy dodges Taylor Swift casting question for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Shawn Levy keeps mum on Taylor Swift NFL game connection.

Director Shawn Levy was tight-lipped when questioned about the potential involvement of Taylor Swift, in his forthcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Levy remained evasive regarding rumors linking Swift to the role of Marvel Comics character Dazzler.

This speculation arose after Swift was spotted alongside Levy and the movie's stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at an NFL game on October 1.

Levy, known for his work on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things neither confirmed nor denied Swift's potential involvement.

He said, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview." Then referenced Reynolds, suggesting he would exit the frame to avoid any repercussions, adding, "I'm going to literally walk out of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan's taking a hit out on me."

Shawn joined Grammy Award-winning songstress Taylor Swift to watch her partner Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs compete against the New York Jets during a road game last autumn.

When questioned about the outing, Levy remained cryptic, stating to the outlet, "All that's known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that's all I'm gonna say."

He further expressed amusement at the intrigue surrounding the event, remarking, "What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

Fans have noticed numerous connections between Swift and the potential project, as reported by ET.

One instance highlighted by fans was when Reynolds and Jackman revealed that the movie was filmed in a house where Swift recorded the music video for All Too Well: The Short Film in 2021.



