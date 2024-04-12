Dua Lipa frolicks in Spain in Illusion music video

Dua Lipa drops single 'Illusion'

Dua Lipa recently dropped her new single Illusion on Thursday, April 11 from her upcoming album Radical Optimism.

The music video features Lipa, alongside dancers, high divers, and synchronized swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain.

The 28-year-old singer released a press statement that read: "Illusion was the first song Caroline [Ailin], Danny [Harle], Tobias [Jesso Jr.], Kevin [Parker] and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record."

"It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion."

Following the release of Houdini and Training Season, the British artist dropped her third single Illusion ahead of her studio album Radical Optimism.

Speaking to Billboard about her upcoming project, the Albanian singer and songwriter said “[Releasing the album] feels good. It feels for lack of a better word — radically optimistic.”

She further briefed on the idea behind the album cover, adding: “Throughout the whole record, there’s this idea of chaos happening around and me trying to push through it in a way that feels authentic and honest to me.”

For the unversed, Lipa’s eleven-track album Radical Optimism is slated to release on May 3, 2024, following her 2020’s Future Nostalgia.



