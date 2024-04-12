Little Mix alum Perrie Edwards kicks off solo career with ‘Forget About Us’

No release date has been announced by Perrie Edwards for the release of her album

Perrie Edwards continues to make her mark in the music scene following her departure from Little Mix.

The former girl group star, known mononymously as Perrie, has officially launched her solo recording career with the release of Forget About Us, the lead single from her debut album, as reported by Billboard.

It was previously revealed that this new pop track with country influences was co-written by four-time Grammy award winner Ed Sheeran.

While Perrie has released a single from her upcoming album, she's keeping the details of the full project, including the release date, under wraps for now.

However, it's been hinted that the 30-year-old English singer-songwriter will include collaborations with other artists, including Jin Jin and RAYE.

Although Perrie hasn't revealed much about her new album, she reportedly hosted a series of private listening parties in London, previewing six new songs from the LP.

She teased that each song will represent a different genre, ensuring that there's cohesion as well as diversity throughout the album.

"What I wanted to make sure of was that every song [from] a different genre had a sister or sibling on the album, so it’s not completely mismatched," she tells the NME of her forthcoming album.