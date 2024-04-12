Taylor Swift's 'The Alchemy' devles into 'fake love' with ex Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s The Alchemy from her upcoming album to revolve around the concept of fake love?

Taylor Swift's latest song The Alchemy is said to speak about heart-breaking themes as fans have given their take on what the song could be about.

According to a fan theory, The Alchemy, from her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, could be concerning the “fake love” ideology that could relate to her previous romance with Joe Alwyn.

Following Taylor’s attitude towards “gold shifts” on Evermore, where she belts out, "but I don't like a gold rush," The Alchemy is said to bring a contrasting transition, as one fan predicted.

The fan theory points out that alchemy follows a process, turning lead to gold as people initially thought and by extension, appears beautiful.

A fan who came up with this speculative mind work suggested: "so the alchemy is about a fake love that looks real. Boom."

This comes after the theory in question, points out that in her music such as Reputation, Lover, and Folklore, the Antihero hitmaker identifies “love being golden. Similarly, in Dress, she sings” "made your mark on me, a golden tattoo."

Meanwhile, in Daylight she mentions "I once believed love would be black and white but it's golden and in Invisible String, she sings "a single thread of gold tied me to you."

For the unversed, The Tortured Poets Department is slated to release on April 19, 2024.