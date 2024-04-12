 
Thursday April 11, 2024
Entertainment

Bradley Cooper wears MAGIC necklace during outing with daughter

Bradley Cooper spotted picking up daughter in NYC

By Web Desk
April 12, 2024
Bradley Cooper steps out in NYC sporting casual look.
Bradley Cooper was seen collecting his daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, after a previous outing. 

Cooper, who is currently in a relationship with model Gigi Hadid, opted for a casual look, donning dark pants paired with a gray and green button-up sweater. 

He accessorized with a green beaded necklace adorned with the word "MAGIC" in white letters, likely crafted by his daughter. 

Lea, dressed in a blue raincoat with her hood up, held her father's hand as they walked together. 

Cooper was seen sporting a relaxed appearance, characterized by a scruffy beard and slightly disheveled brown hair. 

Donning dark aviator-style sunglasses and Nike sneakers, Cooper navigated the city streets following an earlier outing where he braved inclement weather in a raincoat. 

Lea recently made her acting debut in his film Maestro last year, marking a significant milestone for the young talent. 

Meanwhile, Cooper's relationship with model Gigi Hadid has been described as thriving by sources close to the couple. 

Despite their respective careers and co-parenting responsibilities, both parties are reportedly enjoying a harmonious dynamic. 

Hadid, who shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, maintains a positive relationship with the former One Direction member, ensuring a healthy environment for their child.