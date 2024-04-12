Ice Spice sets to make her acting debut in Spike Lee's High and Low

Ice Spice's Barbie World song

Ice Spice is all set to make her acting debut in Spike Lee's High and Low opposite Denzel Washington.



Variety reported that Spice is going to star in upcoming English-language reinterpretation of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller High and Low, which was based on the Ed McBain novel King’s Ransom.

To note, this new movie would mark Lee fifth movie with the two-time Oscar winner, Washington.

Earlier in January, speaking to TODAY, Spice opened up about her debut album, saying, "Yes, there’s going to be an album this year."

The rapper revealed that it would be out “this year” as well as the title.

“I’m so excited. It’s called Y2K,” she said.

Spice added, “It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.”

Reflecting on her story behind the album title Y2K, Spice disclosed she had a special connection to Y2K itself.

“I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Spice was nominated for her first-ever Grammys this year, including the coveted best new artist award.

She earned three other nominations including best pop/group duo performance for collaborating with Taylor Swift on the Karma remix, best rap song and best song written for visual media for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj for Barbie soundtrack, Barbie World.