Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife addresses 23-year age gap between couple

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife addresses 24-year age gap between couple

Sam Taylor-Johnson admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” about the discourse surrounding her age-gap marriage with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old filmmaker got candid about her relationship with the actor, who is 24 years her junior.

“There are times where it’s uncomfortable,” she told the outlet.

“Most of the time we zone it out and stay pretty private. We tend to retreat. Kids and school runs keep you pretty grounded,” added Same.

The couple were first romantically linked on the set of Sam’s 2009 feature directorial debut, Nowhere Boy, in which Aaron played John Lennon in the titular biopic.

She was initially married to art dealer Jay Jopling, with whom she shares two daughters, now 26 and 17. Sam also shares two daughters with the Avengers: Age of Ultron star: Wylda Rae, now 13, and Romy Hero, now 12.

Aaron also addressed the age difference between the uncanny couple in a profile with the Rolling Stone UK last month.

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13," he told the outlet. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."