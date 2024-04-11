Prince William's 'final' decision about Prince Harry's fate in royal family

Prince William is not letting any doubts loom over Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold despite the current health crisis.



Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former butler to Princess Diana Paul Burrell claimed the Prince of Wales has “drawn a line in the sand” regarding his estranged brother’s royal return.

The Duke of Sussex has been tipped to chip in for royal duties as King Charles and Kate Middleton take a step back from public duties to continue their respective battles with cancer.

Burrell said, according to the Daily Express: "There is no place for Harry in the royal fold. He has made his bed and now he has to lie in it. Too much has been said. The drawbridge is up and there is no way back for Harry.”

"It sends the wrong message and William does not want any confusion going forward. William has drawn a line in the sand and has had enough so Harry will forever be the outcast Prince of his own making.”

The former palace staff continued: "In his own mind and his world, I think he thought it was a possibility, now the family is in crisis, that he could step in, put on a uniform and do a few jobs for William and Charles, but it is not possible in the Royal Family’s eyes, or the public's eyes."

"There is no way back. Harry thought he could have one foot in the camp and one foot out, but the late Queen made it quite clear to him that that was not fair and that it would not work and would never be the case. His job as a member of the Royal Family is over,” added Paul.