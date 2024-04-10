Meghan Markle is reluctant to return to the UK, suggesting that her absence from official documents for Prince Harry's upcoming trip on indicates her disinterest in the visit.



The Duke is scheduled to mark the ten-year anniversary of his Invictus Games in London this 8th May, yet Meghan's attendance remains unconfirmed.

In a conversation with GBN America host Nana Akua, Cohen didn't mince words, describing Meghan as an "inveterate narcissist" who follows her own agenda.

He elaborated on her strained relationship with the Royal Family, suggesting that she prioritizes her personal interests over traditional royal duties, and is disconnected from the values upheld by the British monarchy.

Lee has cast doubt on her intentions, suggesting she lacks interest in her husband's homeland and is unmoved by familial ties.

He went further, accusing Meghan of prioritizing her personal brand and ambitions over familial connections, stating, "If it doesn't benefit her brand or ambitions, she has no time for it."

In a discussion with GBN America, Cohen's sentiments were echoed by the host, who remarked on the couple's declining popularity in the UK.

Akua attributed this trend to Meghan and Harry's behavior towards the Royal Family, rather than any racial factors, indicating a growing disillusionment with the couple's actions.

Cohen suggested that Prince Harry should consider undertaking a visit independently, separate from Meghan.

He pointed out her absence from significant events such as the King's Coronation in 2023, where Harry attended alone.