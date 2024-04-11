Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slowly venture into politics with help of Hollywood pals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tap Hollywood pals in bid to enter US politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly eyeing a gate pass to politics ahead of upcoming elections in the United States.

According to the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to team up with “Hollywood power players” to warn voters against “deepfake onslaught”.

The couple is understood to be using their Archewell Foundation to launch a campaign to protect voters against election misinformation.

It has been described as a "bipartisan coalition with support from Hollywood power players and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation". Together, they will be working to "prepare US voters for a possible deepfake onslaught during the election year".

The campaign will kick off around time for the 2024 US presidential election, slated to take place on November 5.

It comes after experts warned voters against "malicious state actors and domestic political operatives" who will use deepfake techniques to manipulate them.

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan materialized their shared interest in politics; the couple previously sparked backlash for their political endeavors during the last US election campaign.

They released a video, encouraging voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in a joint statement.

Moreover, the Suits alum has frequently been tipped to join US politics due to her inclination towards social and political issues around the world.