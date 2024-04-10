Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' tickets selling 'harder than' Taylor Swift concerts

Fans Struggle to secure discounted seats for Tom Holland's stage comeback.

Tom Holland's return to the West End stage in Romeo & Juliet stirred up a frenzy among fans as a new batch of tickets sparked massive online queues on Wednesday.

With only 5,000 tickets available for sale at £25 each for under 30s and key workers, out of a whopping 30,000 hopefuls, frustration ran high among those who missed out during the initial general sale in February.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustrations, comparing the ticket hunt to the difficulty of snagging seats for a Taylor Swift concert.

The highly anticipated production will see Holland starring alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as the ill-fated lovers, supported by a talented cast including Freema Agyeman as Nurse, Michael Balogun as Friar, and Tomiwa Edun as Capulet, among others.

Set to run for 12 weeks from May 11 to August 3 at The Duke of York Theatre in London, the revival promises to bring Shakespeare's timeless tragedy to life with a fresh perspective.

Despite initial skepticism about the play's success, evident from comments suggesting it would only sell once the full cast was announced, the massive turnout for the limited 5,000 tickets proved otherwise.

The overwhelming demand for tickets paralleled the chaos of the general sale in February, where over 60,000 fans scrambled to secure seats for Holland's highly anticipated return to the stage.

Followers took to X to share their anxieties, one fan lamented the massive queue, likening the ticket hunt to the frenzy surrounding an "eras tour."

Another fan expressed disbelief at the sheer number of people ahead of them in the virtual queue, fearing they might miss out on the opportunity to see their favorite actor on stage.