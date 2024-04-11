King Charles resorts to 'desperate' measure to reunite with Archie and Lilibet

King Charles is contemplating a major move to mend his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Page Six, a source revealed the 75-year-old monarch may invite the Sussexes and their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to Balmoral Castle this summer.

For the unversed, the royal family ritually spend their summer holidays on a retreat to Scotland. It was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite time of the year.

“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short,” the insider told the outlet.

“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion,” they claimed. “If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

The tip comes in the wake of Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK next month for 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Reports claimed the Spare author is hoping he will be joined by Meghan Markle and kids in a bid for rapprochement with the royals, who are currently embroiled in a health crisis.

However, the duchess is understood to be reluctant, owing to security issues and the British public’s negative perception of her.