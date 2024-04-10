Sandra Oh comments if Cristina Yang coming to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sandra Oh is appreciative of the fans of Grey's Anatomy who continue to hold out hope for a future comeback of her character, Dr Cristina Yang. Oh asserts that she does not anticipate that comeback happening.



The renowned actress chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the enduring appeal of her Grey character while walking the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the world premiere of HBO's brand-new spy thriller drama The Sympathiser.

Oh remarked of viewers who hope to see her make an appearance, as so many other alumni have in recent seasons, "I love that I love that people are still [fans]."

"I love that you asked me that, because Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart," Oh shared. "[But] I will say, not anytime soon, my love."

ABC just revealed that the 20th season of the groundbreaking medical drama has been renewed for a 21st run. But Oh feels that she has finished the story that her character was meant to convey.

"I hope people feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons and that it was true," said Oh, who was part of the original cast when the show premiered in March 2005. "She was ready to move on, and so have I."

Although fans of Grey's Anatomy may not want to hold out hope for Oh's comeback, the actress will soon be seen with Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande in the much-awaited HBO limited series The Sympathiser.