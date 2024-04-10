Oliver Hudson recalls unfaithful phase with wife Erinn Bartlett

Oliver Hudson is being open about the early stages of his marriage to Erinn Bartlett.



Oliver, 47, disclosed that he had been unfaithful to his 51-year-old wife before their 2006 marriage on the most recent episode of his and his sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast.

"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiralled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy," Oliver told guest Robyn Lively.

"I never got caught," he explained. "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

Oliver acknowledged that Bartlett was a "wonderful woman" and stated he had to overcome something "psychologically."

"And my mother played a big part in it as well," continued Oliver. "Where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action. Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why and looking at the whole person rather than this one affliction."

Oliver declared that he thought of himself as a "good man" who is "not malicious."

"I was going through whatever I was going through and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it," he said. "And honestly, if that didn't happen I don't know what kind of a person I would be. So do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don't want to cause anyone any pain."

Lively asked him if he had ever regretted anything, which sparked a conversation about his relationship with Bartlett.

"Regret is an interesting word," said Oliver. "I'm not sure I have many regrets because if I didn't, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one. I've made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don't know who I would be if I didn't make that choice."