Wynonna Judd feels devastated over her daughter Grace Pauline Kelly's arrest

Wynonna Judd on not being a best oarent to Grace Pauline Kelly: Source

Wynonna Judd has recently left devastated after her troubled daughter Grace Pauline Kelley, is arrested for indecent exposure.



A source close to Wyonna spilled to DailyMail.com, "Wynonna is very distraught over Grace's arrest because she has been working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace."

"But she feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she powerless," shared an insider.

Grace was earlier being held in the Elmore County Jail in Wetumpka, Alabama, over indecent exposure and obstructing government operation.

The source told the outlet, "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."

The source further said that Wyonna is hurt after this incident, noting, "The family all finally became close again following Naomi's death."

"Grace giving Wynonna a granddaughter weeks before Naomi took her life was the best thing that could have happened because she has been able to channel her pain into love for Kaliyah," explained an insider.

The source mentioned, "Wynonna is prepared to take care of Kaliyah if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."

Another insider revealed that Wynonna is "at a loss for what to do next with her daughter Grace".

"The source continued, "She just doesn't know if there is anything else she can do except for what she is doing already."

"Wynonna truly only wants the best for her and prays for her non-stop, but she does blame herself for Grace's misfortunes – especially her addiction," stated an insider.

The source added, "Wynonna feels that her fame caused her to not be the best parent that she could have been to Grace growing up."