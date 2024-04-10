Kit Harrington's shocking revelation about Game of Thrones spin-off sequel

Kit Harington has recently confirmed his Game Of Thrones spin-off sequel about Jon Snow is no longer in development.
In a new interview with Screen Rant, Kit revealed that the project had been shelved for the foreseeable future after writers and producers "couldn't find the right story to tell".
"I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development," said the 37-year-old.
Kit told the outlet, "I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen."
Kit shared that in development the team "look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it, and currently, it's not".
"Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," continued the actor.
Therefore, Kit added, "We decided to lay down tools with it for the time being," and it was "firmly on the shelf".
Last year in , Kit talked about an upcoming spin-off series which focused around Jon Snow during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I can't say anything," stated the actor.
Kit pointed out, "I don't know, man ... I walk down the street and I get recognised a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know? I'm pretty close to like putting on some furs."
