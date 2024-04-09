Gwen Stefani regrets ‘choosing’ No Doubt over family in band’s early days

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton recently released a song together



Gwen Stefani found it hard to juggle her first-time experience with motherhood and the early days of her band, No Doubt.

As the 54-year-old singer gears up for the upcoming No Doubt reunion for Coachella 2024, she admitted in an interview with NYLON Print that she felt stuck between being a good mother and a good bandmate.

“I would be leaving my family,” the mom-of-three reflected about the sacrifice she had to make every time she went to work on a new song.

Stefani continued, “And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a loser – I didn’t have dinner with my family, AND I didn’t write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.”

Now almost two decades later, she has a different perspective.

“I look at it now and I think, ‘God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family,” she said.

Stefani shares sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

She tied the knot with Blake Shelton in 2021.



Earlier this year, the couple released a song together, Purple Irises.

