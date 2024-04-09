ITV's Passenger draws criticism: 'Waste of time'

ITV's Passenger fails to resolve the mystery, fans claim

Critics called out ITV’s Passenger for being a “waste of time,” claiming that the finale failed to resolve the mystery.

Failing to meet viewers’ requirements and not living up to the hype it initially created, the series followed Detective Inspector Riya Ajunwa, played by Wunmi Mosaku.

The detective of the series which had been billed as the Stranger Things of the North, was assigned to look into a missing person’s case that was full of strange events.

Although many viewers admitted to being intrigued by all the twists and turns, but others were confused.

However, after the finale aired on Monday, April 8, many viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express their frustration.

One user commented: “Surely there’s got to be another episode of Passenger, how can it end like that, there was no conclusion to it?” Alongside a hashtag that said “#wewantanswers.”

While another chimed in, adding: “WAY too many ideas fighting for limited space. And the central mystery established in the pilot is only half solved by the end. So much potential, so little payout.”

A third user questioned the finale as a whole, asking: “Can anyone explain what just happened?” asked one baffled fan. “What a rubbish ending. Nothing answered at all, more questions if anything.”