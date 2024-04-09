Louise Thompson reveals she uses a stoma

Louise Thompson reveals underlying health condition

Louise Thompson has been received with immense love and support after she revealed she has a stoma bag fitted following months of health issues.

The former Made In Chelsea star took to her Instagram to introduce "the grey bag that may well save my life,” on Tuesday, April 9.

Speaking in favor of the stoma bag, she continued: "Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health! I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon!"

Louise, who has been subject to multiple medical complications following her pregnancy, shared a video of herself showcasing her bag that was attached to her stomach.

She posted the clip alongside a caption that read: "HOW DO I DISCLOSE THIS SORT OF NEWS?

Further adding: "It’s not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement! Hey look i’m having a boy… Hey look i’ve got a stoma!”

“So I guess i’ll just stand here Proud in stature. With my new friend. Le bum bag that represents life And hopefully a better one. Isn’t it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health!"

"I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind.”

For the unversed, the mum-of-one was hospitalized earlier this year.