Taylor Lautner reveals being treated differently after getting married

Twilight's Taylor Lautner reveals making the airport security suspicious

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently opened up about being suspiciously treated by the airport security ever since he got married.

Lautner, who played Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series, married his long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome in 2022, who changed her last name to Lautner as well.

In a recent Good Guys Podcast episode, the star revealed that it has become hard for the couple to tackle airport security since they now have the exact names.

Speaking further on the subject, Taylor identified the potential risks involved in always making the security suspicious and doubtful whenever they go through a security check at an airport.

This came after his wife, whose maiden name was Taylor Dome, changed her last name to Lautner following their marriage in 2022.

This makes them have the exact first and last names, causing confusion among people.

Therefore, while travelling the couple raises eyebrows with their exact same names, naturally increasing the security’s suspicion.

Commenting on the situation, he explained: "TSA, airports. They’ll be like ‘So, which one of you is Taylor?’ and we’re like ‘Both of us.’ Then, they’re like ‘Okay, okay, which one of you is Taylor Lautner?’ also both of us. They’re like ‘This seems fishy, we’re going to send you to security.'"