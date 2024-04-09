Louis Tomlinson addresses Harry Styles' romance theories in rare interview

Louis Tomlinson broke his silence on the rampant conspiracy theories about his alleged relationship with former bandmate Harry Styles among fans of One Direction.

In an interview with Portuguese magazine, G1, the 32-year-old singer admitted to feeling “irritated” by the rumours, however, acknowledged it a part of his job as a celebrity.

“I realized this so many years ago, there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy,” he told the interviewer.

“They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is,” the Back to You singer explained. “It does irritate me a little bit but it’s just kind of nature of the job I suppose.”

For the unversed, Tomlinson and Styles have long sparked rumours of romance due to their close bond with one another during their time in the band.



The singer noted that the theories end up getting “a little unfair” when they start affecting his personal life as well as his 8-year-old son Freddie.

“There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair,” the One Direction alum said.

“This is what we have now. There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it,” he added.