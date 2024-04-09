Kate Middleton faces another ‘intense’ challenge amid cancer battle

Prince William’s ascension to the throne may happen sooner than one expects given the crisis in the royal family.

Earlier this year, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and a month later Kate Middleton also revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Now, celebrated journalist, editor and royal expert Tina Brown suggests that William’s coronation may happen soon, which is making him very anxious.

According to Brown, William and Kate were hoping to get a few more years to parent their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in The New York Times.

She added that the prospect of it is causing the Waleses “intense anxiety.”

Meanwhile, Kate, who is dealing with the cancer diagnosis of her own is likely to face a “wave of premature responsibility” with William despite being “seriously ill.”

Kate, who had undergone abdominal surgery in January, revealed in video message in March that she has cancer and is now “in the early stages” of preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess has been taking time away to recuperate from her health condition, while William is also stepping back from some of his duties to support his wife.