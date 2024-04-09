Katt Williams' sold-out show cut short after sudden outbreak

Katt Williams show gets interrupted by a fight

Katt Williams’ Indianapolis show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Satuday, April 6 was interrupted by a fight that broke out among the audience, forcing the show to stop.



According to video footage that captured the disturbance during the show, there was a lot of noise and movement, with people chanting in the background.

Security made attempts to calm the situation, however, many guests left the show unattended.

Social media was abuzz with frustration, concerning the events that followed. People questioned the decorum and authenticity of the incident over the abrupt end to the evening.

In a video that circulated on the internet, someone seemed to have “red fluid” on their face, suggesting they might have gotten hurt during the incident.

Meanwhile, people took to social media, including TikTok to share their frustration following the sudden end to their evening.

However, in one video posted to social media, Williams could be heard calling it quits after the melee.

He said: “Thank y’all for coming. God bless you. Have a good night.”

An eye witness, who attended the event with his wife quoted the incident, claiming that he looked back to see “One of the men taking a swing at his wife.”

He further added: “By the time I got down there, everything was going left. I tried to get her out of there. He came around, and once a punch was thrown that was that.”

According to TMZ, Williams’ representatives confirmed that the show was cut five minutes early, leaving no room for questions.