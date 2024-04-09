Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry with ‘difficult’ decision

Meghan Markle changes her mind over UK visit at last moment

Prince Harry is seemingly at odds with a major decision has Meghan Markle leaves him in a conundrum.



The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to travel to the UK in May to attend an Invictus Games event, was to have Meghan and his two children accompany him. However, after details of his visit were leaked, the Duchess had a change of heart.

“Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK,” a source told New Magazine. “But when the exact time and date of their appearance [at the Invictus ceremony] were made public, she started to rethink that idea.”

They continued, “It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn't feel safe.”

Now, the insider shared that Harry is conflicted “whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go to it alone.”

The visit to the UK is for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry had founded. The anniversary service will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8 and the guest list still has Meghan Markle “pencilled in.”