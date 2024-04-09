Jonathan Scott chooses rare moment to reveal Zooey Deschanel wedding venue

Jonathan Scott seized the perfect opportunity to share the venue for his wedding to Zooey Deschanel.

The Property Brothers star, 45, took to his Instagram to share a video of him announcing the special news to the world amid the 2024 total solar eclipse that occurred on Tuesday, April 9.

Scott took the help of several signs to excitedly share the news as Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart played in the background.

“As the full eclipse is a ‘once in a lifetime’ moment…” his first one read.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to give you some ‘once in a lifetime’ news,” the next printout read.

Scott smiled as he pulled another sign out, “I’ve decided to share when and where Zooey & I are getting married.”

“After a ton of discussion, weighing all the possibilities, we’ve decided it has to be…” Scott wrote in the sign, and as he began to pull the next one out, the eclipse began, causing a blackout right when the location was unveiled.

Several seconds (and slides) later, he returned on camera with his final message, “Which I know you’ll agree is perfect.”

Scott and the New Girl star, 44, met filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019.

Scott proposed to the actress in August 2023 during a family trip to Scotland, with some help from her two children, Elsie and Charlie.