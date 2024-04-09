Margot Robbie moves on in a 'banging' way ditching 'Barbie' look

With a new look, Margot Robbie is bidding adieu to Barbie's iconic blonde hair!



Robbie, 33, was photographed on the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey set on Monday, April 8. She had long honey-blonde hair and delicate fringe that fell just past her eyebrows.

She stars with Colin Farrell in the next movie, which is her first significant acting role since Barbie.

While the story details are still covered, it is described as "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them," per Variety.

The movie, which was written by Seth Reiss of The Menu, is being directed by Kogonada, who also helmed Farrell in After Yang.

Robbie's willingness to change her appearance for the new movie is not surprising, since she frequently gives her all to the roles she plays.

In 2018's Mary Queen of Scots, the actress sported curly, light brown hair, and in 2021, she donned dark hair for David O. Russell's Amsterdam film.

The most recent time Robbie dressed like the famous doll on the red carpet was when she was on her Barbie press tour.

"We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers," Robbie told People magazine in July 2023 during the film's premiere in Los Angeles.