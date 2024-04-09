John Cena addresses Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud

John Cena shares his views on Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel 's feud

John Cena has recently addressed Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel 's feud after he joined the Fast & Furious franchise.



Speaking on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on April 8, John said, "There’s certainly rumours about that, I can’t deny that."

“You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two, there can only be one," he stated.

The Freelance actor revealed that he joined the Fast family for 2021’s F9 amid speculations of a feud between Dwayne and Vin.

John mentioned he "read the room after he arrived on set and had to “adapt to what was “going on behind the scenes".

"I am being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family, and regardless of how they look physically in comparison into another human being,” he recalled.

John noted he knew "was guest coming into a blockbuster franchise and wanted to help the films continue to succeed while not adding any drama.

“I’m not trying to get in the sandbox, that’s not my thing,” dished John.

The actor and wrestler added, "I’m grateful for what you’ve given me. I just want to be the best fire truck I can.”

Rumours of a feud started back in 2016 after Dwayne shared cryptic post hinting at conflict with an unamed actor

In a now-deleted post. Dwayne wrote, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that are too chicken to do anything about it anyway."

In 2021, Dwayne showed his love and regretted posting his cryptic message but wouldn’t take back his comments

“I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that,” he told Vanity Fair in October 2021.

Dwayne mentioned."And I take care of that kind of away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”