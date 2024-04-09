Vick Hope admits to enjoying Taylor Swift's music.

Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope has made a surprising revelation about her admiration for the singer Taylor Swift.

Vick confessed that she often listens to Taylor's hits when Calvin is not at home.



Calvin and Taylor had a high-profile relationship lasting 15 months from 2015 to 2016.

Vick Hope who married the EDM artist last year, shared on her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie that she is a big fan of Taylor Swift's music.

During the show, her co-host Katie Thistleton read out messages from listeners discussing what they enjoy doing while their partners are away, prompting Vick to share her guilty pleasure of indulging in Swift's music in Calvin's absence.

During a segment on her BBC Radio 1 show, Hope shared her unique way of enjoying some personal time when her husband is out of the house.

She admitted, "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift." She elaborated, explaining that she indulges in a few songs to satisfy her craving before moving on.

The conversation veered towards Taylor Swift's impact on a broader scale, referencing an incident where her concert reportedly caused an earthquake in Los Angeles.

Researchers initially speculated whether the seismic activity was caused by the concert's sound systems or the crowd's enthusiastic dancing.

However, a study by Caltech seismologists concluded that the fans' movements were responsible.

Taylor Swift's performance at SoFi Stadium, attended by approximately 70,000 devoted fans coincided with the recording of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake in August 2023, according to seismologists.