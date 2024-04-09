Billie Eilish releases date of third album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, made an official announcement regarding her upcoming third studio album, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft.



The eagerly anticipated album is set to drop on May 17, with a unique approach of releasing no preceding singles.

In a message shared on Monday, the songstress expressed her mix of nerves and excitement about the album's release.

Eilish emphasized her decision to forgo singles, opting to present the complete album to her fans all at once.

Acknowledging his collaboration with Billie, Finneas shared his own excitement for the album's release, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside his sister.

The posts from Billie and Finneas garnered congratulatory comments from notable figures like Aaron Paul, reality star-DJ Paris Hilton, and Rebecca Black.

In a recent turn of events, Billie Eilish found herself displeased with Rolling Stone after the magazine leaked the titles of all 10 tracks from her upcoming album.

The pop sensation took to Instagram to express her frustration, posting and subsequently deleting Instastories with captions directed at Rolling Stone, including "F*** Rolling Stone' and 'F*** you guys @Rolling Stone."