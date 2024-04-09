Ariana Grande offers support to Ethan Slater at his finale Broadway show

Ariana Grande reflects on her romantic relation with Ethan Slater: Deets inside

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater relationship is still going strong after the former came to see her boyfriend's performance in Broadway's Spamalot one last time.



On April 7, the pop star came out to watch Ethan in the show's final production and as soon as it wrapped, the couple was reportedly spotted leaving the NYC theatre hand in hand, both with smiles on their faces.

This happened after it was confirmed the Ariana nd Dalton ended their two-year marriage. Ethan, on the other hand, separated from estranged wife Lilly Jay when he began dating the Scream Queens actress

Ethan's former wife Lilly Jay's sister told OK! magazine, "Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage."

Ariana spoke out about the public criticism during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show in February.

"I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hate feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything," explained the singer.

Meanwhile, the outlet reporrted that the rumoured couple, Ethan and Ariana "are living together in NYC".

"They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him," shared an insider.