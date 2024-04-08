Bruce Springsteen receives praises for hilarious improv on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Bruce Springsteen improvised a lot of his lines during his brief appearance on the sitcom

Bruce Springsteen has a knack for comedy.

Last week, The Boss made a surprise guest appearance on the finale season of the hit improvisational comedy sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring comedian and actor Larry David as himself.

The cast members then reflected on Springsteen’s appearance at the Tribeca Film’s An Evening With Larry David event.

“Springsteen was fantastic last week. He really was. A lot of that was his stuff in that scene,” Susie Essman, who plays Susie Green on the show, said.

David, 76, seconded Essman’s sentiments, revealing that Springsteen “absolutely” improvised his iconic line from the episode: “I didn’t make you out for a floor f***er, Larry.”

“He made that up,” David reiterated.

“What you want from an improviser is they surprise you,” Essman further praised.

In the episode, Springsteen's storyline humorously explained his postponed concerts, attributing his illness to a comical argument with David over water glasses. The scene provided a hilarious backdrop for Springsteen's recent tour delays.