Sharon Osbourne exposes James Corden's brand-dropping habit: 'I didn't ask you'

Sharon Osbourne recently targeted the comedian and host James Corden on Celebrity Big Brother, calling out his habit of "constantly name-dropping".
Speaking on the subject, she shared: “I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes’, and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney’. I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them. He constantly, constantly throws out names.”
While conversing with her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their two children Kelly and Jack, Sharon defended herself on The Osbournes Podcast, noting: “That’s fair,” adding: “I mean, he’s fair game. That fake laugh.”
Her son Jack, told Ozzy that Corden was in fact “that British actor who became the talk show host in America.”
To which, Sharon actively responded, adding that Corden’s “claim to fame is playing Paul Potts in a movie”.
Corden, who played the role of the English opera singer in the 2013 movie One Chance, was also hit by Mel B in 2022.
She called him one of the “biggest d**khead” celebrities she’s ever met, alongside “Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!”
After a TV director branded Corden as “the most difficult and obnoxious presenter” he has ever worked with, the host left in 2023 and moved back to England.
