Netflix to unleash new drama with 'Selling The OC' Season 3

'Selling the OC' will stream next month on Netflix

New couple chaos has been unfurled as Netflix unveiled the official trailer of Selling the OC, returning for Season three on May 3.



The newly released trailer gave away a scoop on the upcoming drama that will shake things up on the reality series following its most recent season, which dropped in September 2023.

The first look at season three of the Selling Sunset spinoff is set to spill major tea from the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County agents.

In the trailer, the cast members deal with new disagreements, all while navigating through the old rift that left fans with a cliffhanger last season.

The first look begins with agent Alexander Harper, later, it cuts to Oppenheim admitting that "she has not developed the experience she should have at this stage."

Audiences can also expect the growing romantic relationship between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland, who divorced Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow in July 2023.

In addition, agent Sean Palmieri landed in hot waters. Victoria confronted him about the "rumours" he circulated and called "Snake" by another agent.

To unleash the whole drama, mark your calendars as Selling The OC Season Three will hit the global video streaming platform next month.