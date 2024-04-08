Katy Perry's confession leaves American Idol contestant in tears

Katy Perry crowns her favorite 2022 contestant on American Idol

Katy Perry recently announced Abi Carter as her favorite 2022 contestant on American Idol.



Previously, Luke Bryan declared Abi as a potential winner however, the contestant caught Bronchitis during Showstoppers last week and faced a minor glitch.

After all that happened, the potential Idol winner reminded judges of her spectacular vocals, doing justice to her rare platinum ticket.

She belted out Hillsong United’s evergreen Oceans (Where Feet May Fail), coming out from behind an instrument for the very first time.

She displayed an ethereal quality of her voice as she continued to sing, expanding her vocals.

After a soulful performance, Perry gave Abi a pat on the back as she praised her exceptional singing skills.

Perry gushed: "I don’t know if I'm allowed to say it, but you're my favorite. I just think you are so gifted. … This is our third time hearing you sing, right? The second time you could barely get a note out."

It was Perry’s feedback that brought Abi to tears.

This marks the first time when judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie rested in their chairs, handing the reins to ABC viewers by casting their votes.

For the unversed, season nine’s Tori Kelly and season twenty-one winner Iam Tongi made cameo performances to celebrate the show that helped them launch their careers.