‘Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns weighs in on ‘Quiet On Set’ docuseries

'Blue's Clues' alum finds 'Quiet On Set' doscuseries as 'terrible to watch'

Steve Burns shared his thoughts on the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, in which Drake Bell revealed he was sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

During a recent interview with Today, the beloved Blue’s Clues host weighed in on the ID docuseries, deeming it "unfathomably painful and heartbreaking."

"I don’t have any particular insight into any of that," he told the outlet, adding, "I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak."

The former Nick Jr. star continued, "It’s just terrible to watch it unfold, I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking."

"It’s got to be so unfathomably painful, the fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart," he alluded.

Burns’ remarks come after the controversial docuseries premiered on March 17, followed by his recent viral regular "check-in" TikTok.

The 50-year-old actor and musician was the original host of Blue’s Clues when the kids’ show debuted in 1996 and remained its presenter until he left in 2002.