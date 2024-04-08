Will Smith expresses his gratitude to Jackie Chan on his 70th birthday: Pics

Will Smith reflects on Jackie Chan's eternal impact on his family: Photos

Will Smith has recently weighed in on Jackie Chan's eternal impact on his family on action actor's 70th birthday.



Taking to Instagram on April 7, the Bad Boys actor posted a slew of photos featuring him and Jackie alongshide his son Jaden from the set of 2010 remake, The Karate Kid.

In the photos, Jackie could be seen with Jaden and Will having a good time while behind the scenes in Beijing

The Oscar winner penned a heartfelt note in the caption, starting with thanking Jackie for the "eternal impact" he's left on his family.

"Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVOURITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden," wrote the 55-year-old.

Will shared, "Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family."

In the end, the King Richard actor added, "We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun."

Following the post, fans also wished the iconic action star on his birthday with sweet message in the comment section.



"Happy birthday to the legend himself," said one fan.

Another remarked, "What an incredible duo! Your work has not only entertained but inspired generations."

"Epic film… hope to see Jackie & Jaden reunited in the upcoming Karate Kid movie," added a third user.