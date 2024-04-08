Yung Miami Diddy's ex denies prostitution allegations

Yung Miami Defends Herself Against Prostitution Allegations Amid 50 Cent's Social Media Taunts

Yung Miami, the rapper, has stepped forward to defend herself following her inclusion in a lawsuit against her former partner, 'Diddy' Sean Combs.

Amidst ongoing social media sparring between Diddy and rapper 50 Cent, the artist accusations of being a 'prostitute' after 50 Cent criticized her on Instagram.

The social media altercation escalated when the Baby by Me singer shared a clip from an interview featuring Yung wherein she referred to herself as a 'whore.'

Overlaying the clip,he added a dictionary definition of the term, labeling it as 'a prostitute.'

He wrote, "it’s ok to be a whore just make sure your being over paid. See a S*cker, catch a S*cker, S*ck a S*cker dry. You go girl LSW LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

However, Yung Miami responded in the comments, offering context and clarifying that the term was a gay slur used between her and her cousin, not an indication of prostitution.

She expressed frustration over the misinterpretation of her words.

In response to her explanation, he stated, "'I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool.

I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," tagging his alcohol brands.

This exchange comes amidst a broader legal battle involving Sean, triggered by a lawsuit filed by music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, alleging involvement in sex trafficking.

The dispute has also involved Sean's ex-partner Daphne Joy, who Cent previously labeled as a 'sex worker' in connection with the lawsuit.