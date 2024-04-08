 
April 08, 2024
Entertainment

Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' series receives decision on future

Ray Winstone, Theo James, and Daniel Ings lead the series alongside a-list co-stars

By Web Desk
April 08, 2024

Guy Ritchie's acclaimed series The Gentlemen has charted an impressive path on Netflix, garnering record-breaking views and sparking anticipation for its future.

Recent reports reveal that discussions are already underway for a potential second series, with Netflix executives showing keen interest in a sequel.

The action-packed comedy series included Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, and Vinnie Jones, has emerged as one of Netflix's standout hits of the year, amassing a staggering 44 million views within just four weeks of its release.

Sources indicate that Netflix is enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing a sequel to screens, potentially reuniting the main cast. 

Despite potential challenges in coordinating schedules, insiders suggest that executives are determined to make the sequel a reality.

However, the undeniable success of the first series has bolstered confidence in the potential for a follow-up.

Ritchie has offered a fresh perspective on his 2019 film with his latest series, introducing an entirely new cast of characters. Among them are Ray Winstone, Theo James, and Daniel Ings.

The series boasts a cast including Chanel Cresswell, Joely Richardson, and Gaia Weiss, alongside Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame, who portrays a cunning wealthy entrepreneur. 