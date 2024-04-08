Paris Hilton stands up for teens ejected from Jamaican Program

Paris Hilton empowers Jamaica's troubled teen programs with personal advocacy.

Paris Hilton expressed her endorsement of the Jamaican government's recent actions and urged all levels of the U.S. government to address the issue seriously and promptly.

"My presence here signifies support for the measures taken by Jamaica and underscores the urgency for the government to prioritize this matter," stated Hilton.

She emphasized the perseverance of survivors in unveiling systemic flaws and holding accountable those who prioritize profits over the welfare of vulnerable youth.

Hilton also conveyed gratitude to local authorities for their intervention in rescuing American children.

Paris and her team are not only vocal about the issue, but they are also actively collaborating with legal representatives and advocates to provide assistance to the seven boys affected.

In her 2023 memoir, Paris: The Memoir, she discusses her distressing experiences within CEDU boarding school programs, including allegations of abuse at the Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Within the memoir, she recounts numerous escape attempts from various "emotional-growth boarding schools" during her high school years, alongside her persistent efforts to persuade her parents to bring her home.

She recalls one of her allocated 15-minute calls with her mother, during which she attempted to convey the dire circumstances by stating, "This place is messed up! You have no idea!"