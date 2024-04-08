Jack O’Connell explains why his career lagged behind Daniel Kaluuya’s

Amy Winehouse biopic features Jack O'Connell's portrayal of Blake Fielder-Civil.

Jack O'Connell recently shared his perspective on why he believes his Hollywood success hasn't matched that of his Skins co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

Despite starring in prominent American productions alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts, as well as leading Angelina Jolie's 2014 film Unbroken, O'Connell feels his Derby accent has hindered his mainstream breakthrough.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he expressed frustration, stating, "The Derby twang is not marketable.

I think Americans perceive me as a hillbilly, a Trump supporter, which I'm not. But there we go, there's nothing I can do about it."

Having graced the West End stage alongside Sienna Miller and appearing in notable productions like Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover and the BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes, O'Connell's versatility is evident.

His upcoming portrayal of Blake Fielder-Civil in the controversial Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black further underscores his talent.

While Kaluuya soared to fame with his breakout role in Get Out and subsequent Best Supporting Actor win for Judas and the Black Messiah.