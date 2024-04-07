Bianca Censori wins Kanye West's heart with THIS quality of her

Bianca Censori made a strong impression on Kanye West with her talent, claimed her former boss.



As reported by The Mirror, the architectural designer's ex boss Joe Toscano from Melbourne’s DP_Toscano Architects, shared that he was surprised when Bianca joined the rapper's company Yeezy.

Joe shared, "It was surprising because she was still so young in the profession ... It was only the fact that it had happened so quickly and so soon, not because I didn’t think that she had the skills to do it."

He added, "It’s pretty amazing to get into that behemoth of an organisation at such a young age."

Joe further shared that Bianca "obviously made an impression on Kanye, and she made that impression because she’s actually very talented."

For the unversed, Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

The former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Soon after their high-profile divorce, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with the Bianca in 2022.