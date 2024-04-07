Yoko Ono addresses speculation about John Lennon’s vices

Yoko Ono once admitted that she taught John Lennon how to take heroin.

She made the admission an excerpt from The Beatles oral history book, All You Need Is Love, shared by The Sunday Times, which features interviews from the ‘80s with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr – after Lennon had passed away.

However, Ono denied the accusation by Lennon’s bandmates that she “put John on H.”

Though she admitted that she advised Lennon on how to take heroin, she noted that he “wouldn’t take anything unless he wanted to do it.”

She recalled that she “had a niff” of heroin while she was in Paris and experienced “a beautiful feeling.”

“It was just a nice feeling. So I told John that,” she said.



Lennon opened up about his first experience with heroin in a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone.



“We sniffed a little when we were in real pain. We got such a hard time from everyone, and I’ve had so much thrown at me, and at Yoko, especially at Yoko. Like Peter Brown in our office – and you can put this in – after we come in after six months he comes down and shakes my hand and doesn’t even say hello to her. That’s going on all the time.”